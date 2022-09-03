  • A Ground Self-Defense Force soldier takes part in a military demonstration in front of a V-22 Osprey during the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2022 at the Kisarazu base in Kisarazu, China Prefecture, in June. | REUTERS
    A Ground Self-Defense Force soldier takes part in a military demonstration in front of a V-22 Osprey during the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2022 at the Kisarazu base in Kisarazu, China Prefecture, in June. | REUTERS

  • KYODO

Washington – The U.S. Air Force on Friday decided to resume flights of its Ospreys after grounding them due to safety concerns in August, a move that could affect the tilt-rotor aircraft stationed in Japan.

The U.S. Air Force indicated that the decision came without getting to the bottom of the safety issue for its CV-22s, which concerns a malfunctioning clutch inside a gearbox connecting the engine to the propeller rotor.

