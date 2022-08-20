Saga – The Ground Self-Defense Force has temporarily grounded its V-22 Osprey fleet based at a camp east of Tokyo after the U.S. Air Force halted flights of its fleet over safety concerns, the Defense Ministry said Saturday.
The suspension of flights for the tilt-rotor aircraft stationed at Camp Kisarazu in Chiba Prefecture came after the U.S. Air Force directed a “safety standdown” of its CV-22 fleet on Tuesday due to a clutch malfunction inside the plane’s gearboxes.
