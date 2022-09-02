  • Members of the National Guard carry bottles of drinking water at a distribution site in Jackson, Mississippi, on Thursday. | REUTERS
JACKSON, Mississippi – Seven new distribution sites opened in Mississippi’s state capital on Thursday to dispense bottled water to people who have been without clean tap water since the city’s long-troubled treatment plant failed four days ago.

While residents lined up at distribution sites and grocery stores in Jackson for bottled water, the city said “significant gains” had been made overnight in repairing the O.B. Curtis Water Plant. Complications from recent floodwaters knocked the plant offline on Monday night.

