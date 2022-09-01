  • The city of Jackson is to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely after pumps at the water treatment plant failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people, in Jackson, Mississippi, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged aid to Jackson, Mississippi, as the majority-Black state capital endured its third day without drinking water after a long-troubled water treatment plant failed.

The promise from Washington came as frustrated people in Jackson waited in long lines amid sweltering heat at distribution sites where volunteers handed out cases of bottled water.

