  • Young residents walk past houses destroyed by a super typhoon on Siargao island in the Philippines, on Dec. 29. | AFP-JIJI
Earth’s concentration of greenhouse gases and sea levels hit new highs in 2021, a U.S. government report said Wednesday, showing that climate change keeps surging ahead despite renewed efforts to curb emissions.

“The data presented in this report are clear — we continue to see more compelling scientific evidence that climate change has global impacts and shows no sign of slowing,” said Rick Spinrad, administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

