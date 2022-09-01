  • U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the Treasury Department in Washington on Wednesday. | BLOOMBERG
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday she was “optimistic” about the possibility of an international agreement to set a price limit on Russia’s oil exports.

“I’m really optimistic about the substantial progress that’s been made by our teams and the entire G7 for making the price cap a reality,” Yellen said.

