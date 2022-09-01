  • Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (right) in a group photo ahead of the opening of the U.S. Business Day event in Taipei on Wednesday. | REUTERS
    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (right) in a group photo ahead of the opening of the U.S. Business Day event in Taipei on Wednesday. | REUTERS

Taiwan looks forward to producing “democracy chips” with the United States, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told the visiting governor of the U.S. state of Arizona, Doug Ducey, on Thursday.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), a major Apple supplier and the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona.

