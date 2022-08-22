  • Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei on Monday. | TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei on Monday. | TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

TAIPEI – Taiwan wants to ensure its partners have reliable supplies of semiconductors, or “democracy chips,” President Tsai Ing-wen told the governor of the U.S. state of Indiana on Monday, saying China’s threats mean fellow democracies have to cooperate.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is making the third trip to Taiwan this month by a U.S. delegation after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited briefly, infuriating China, which views Taiwan as its own territory.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,