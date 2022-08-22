TAIPEI – Taiwan wants to ensure its partners have reliable supplies of semiconductors, or “democracy chips,” President Tsai Ing-wen told the governor of the U.S. state of Indiana on Monday, saying China’s threats mean fellow democracies have to cooperate.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is making the third trip to Taiwan this month by a U.S. delegation after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited briefly, infuriating China, which views Taiwan as its own territory.
