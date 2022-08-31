  • Japan's industrial output was boosted in July by higher production of passenger cars and trucks and general-purpose machinery. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s factories extended their expansion in output to a second month in July as motor vehicle production improved, marking a positive start to the third quarter for manufacturers and broader economic activity.

Separate data showed retail sales grew for a fifth straight month in July, adding to hopes that the world’s third-largest economy will benefit from resilience in spending by consumers in the current quarter.

