  • Output of cars, electronics parts and communications equipment led an 8.9% gain in industrial production in June from the previous month’s sharp drop. | BLOOMBERG
    Output of cars, electronics parts and communications equipment led an 8.9% gain in industrial production in June from the previous month’s sharp drop. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japan’s economy likely made a moderate recovery in the second quarter as factory output rebounded strongly after China eased COVID-19 lockdown curbs in Shanghai, reducing supply disruptions that had rippled through regional manufacturing activity.

Output of cars, electronics parts and communications equipment led an 8.9% gain in industrial production in June from the previous month’s sharp drop, according to the trade and industry ministry Friday. That was more than double the gain forecast by economists.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,