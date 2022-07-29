Japan’s economy likely made a moderate recovery in the second quarter as factory output rebounded strongly after China eased COVID-19 lockdown curbs in Shanghai, reducing supply disruptions that had rippled through regional manufacturing activity.
Output of cars, electronics parts and communications equipment led an 8.9% gain in industrial production in June from the previous month’s sharp drop, according to the trade and industry ministry Friday. That was more than double the gain forecast by economists.
