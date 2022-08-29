  • Tesla founder Elon Musk attends Offshore Northern Seas 2022 in Stavanger, Norway, on Monday. | NTB / CARINA JOHANSEN / VIA REUTERS
    Oslo –

Oslo – Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has fathered 10 children, said on Monday the world needs to “make more babies” — and keep digging for oil.

The richest man on the planet, who has repeatedly warned that low birth rates posed a “danger” to civilization, said ahead of an energy conference in Norway that the world is facing a “baby crisis.”

