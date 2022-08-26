  • Robot arm device to be used for removing melted fuel debris inside the unit 2 reactor at the Fukushima No. 1 plant.
The operator of the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which suffered core meltdowns in 2011, and the Japanese government said Thursday they will postpone the removal of radioactive fuel debris, originally slated to begin this year, by around 12 to 18 months.

It marks the second delay in removing melted fuel from the plant’s unit 2 reactor, which was to begin in 2021 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

