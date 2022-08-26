IZHEVSK, Russia – Russia’s record employment signals a surprisingly smooth decoupling from the West. Its rapid replacement of McDonald’s and Starbucks says business as usual. Yet pressures are building inside its economic machine.
Six months into the Ukraine conflict, the strategies and struggles of Russia’s biggest automaker offers an insight into the contrasting fortunes of a country striving to withstand what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls an economic “blitzkrieg” by the West.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.