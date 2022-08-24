  • Vendors sell vegetables and other foodstuffs in a street in Izhevsk, Russia, on Friday. Inflation, which soared to a 20-year high of 17.8% in April after the ruble collapsed to a record low against the U.S. dollar, is now seen ending the year at 13.4%, according to the economy ministry. | REUTERS
MOSCOW – Russia’s economy has avoided the meltdown many predicted after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine six months ago, with higher prices for its oil exports cushioning the impact of Western sanctions, but hardships are emerging for some Russians.

After predicting at one point that the economy would shrink more than 12% this year, exceeding the falls in output seen after the Soviet Union collapsed and during the 1998 financial crisis, the economy ministry now expects a 4.2% contraction.

