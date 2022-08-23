Hong Kong – Olympus is close to selling its microscope unit to a private equity firm in a deal that could fetch more than ¥300 billion ($2.2 billion), three people with direct knowledge of the matter have said.
Bain Capital has emerged as the front-runner, said one of the people and a separate person with direct knowledge of the deal.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.