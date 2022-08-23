  • A man sits near the Olympus Corp logo at company headquarters in Tokyo. | REUTERS
    A man sits near the Olympus Corp logo at company headquarters in Tokyo. | REUTERS
Hong Kong – Olympus is close to selling its microscope unit to a private equity firm in a deal that could fetch more than ¥300 billion ($2.2 billion), three people with direct knowledge of the matter have said.

Bain Capital has emerged as the front-runner, said one of the people and a separate person with direct knowledge of the deal.

