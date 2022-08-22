  • A street near the scene of a random knife attack in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Saturday | KYODO
    A street near the scene of a random knife attack in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Saturday | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

A teenage girl arrested over a random attack with a knife in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward has said she stabbed two people she came across because she “wanted to practice” killing her mother and “wanted to get the death penalty,” the police have said.

The girl, who was arrested Saturday on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder, has been identified as a 15-year-old junior high school student from Toda, Saitama Prefecture. Her name has been withheld because she is a minor.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,