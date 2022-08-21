  • King of Amazulu nation, Misuzulu Zulu, holds a spear and sings during his coronation on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Nongoma, South Africa – Thousands of people gathered at the Zulu royal palace in South Africa on Saturday to witness the crowning of a new king in the country’s richest and most influential traditional monarchy.

Misuzulu Zulu, 47, ascended to the throne once held by his late father, Goodwill Zwelithini, during traditional ceremonies that were partially overshadowed by a bitter succession dispute.

