Islamabad – Pakistan’s media watchdog has banned television channels from broadcasting live addresses by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ahead of his rally on Sunday.

Since being ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in April, the former cricketing star Khan has staged a series of popular anti-government protests.

