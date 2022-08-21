  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Aug. 10. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for COVID-19, the government announced Sunday, as the country continues to battle a seventh wave of infections.

Kishida, who is now resting at his official residence, started experiencing mild symptoms such as a slight fever and cough from Saturday night and took a PCR test on Sunday morning, which confirmed the positive result in the afternoon, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

