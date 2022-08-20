  • Fumio Kishida | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
Japan will look into holding a summit meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Nikkei business daily quoted Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as saying in an interview Friday.

Sino-Japanese ties have long been plagued with a territorial dispute over a group of tiny uninhabited East China Sea islets, the legacy of Japan’s wartime aggression and regional rivalry.

