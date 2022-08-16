  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida enjoys playing golf in Tsukubamirai, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO
Tsukubamirai, Ibaraki Pref. – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida played golf Tuesday with his family in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo on the first full day of his summer break.

It is the first round of golf Kishida has played since taking the leadership in October last year, and he is scheduled to spend more time with his family outside of Tokyo from Wednesday, according to people close to him.

