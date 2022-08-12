  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left) addresses a meeting on price trends held at the Prime Minister's Office Friday. | KYODO
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday his government will take fresh measures to ease the pain felt from rising prices, with inflation being a top priority for his reshuffled Cabinet amid dipping public support.

Kishida said price hikes, particularly for energy and food items, are having a “huge impact” on companies and consumers, telling a government meeting that he will instruct officials on Monday to implement relief steps “seamlessly.”

