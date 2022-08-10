  • Shionogi's COVID-19 pill Xocova, also known as S-217622 | SHIONOGI & CO. / VIA REUTERS
    Shionogi's COVID-19 pill Xocova, also known as S-217622 | SHIONOGI & CO. / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Osaka – Japanese pharmaceutical firm Shionogi & Co. said Wednesday its oral COVID-19 drug currently under development has been confirmed in preclinical testing to be effective against the omicron subvariant BA.2.75, which has been detected in Japan.

The announcement came after a health ministry panel in July postponed the granting of emergency approval for the drug. Discussions are slated to resume after the results of the final stage of clinical trials currently underway.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,