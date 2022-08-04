  • A Japanese-made liquefied natural gas carrier is anchored near an LNG plant on Sakhalin island near the town of Korsakov in 2009. | REUTERS
    A Japanese-made liquefied natural gas carrier is anchored near an LNG plant on Sakhalin island near the town of Korsakov in 2009. | REUTERS

Gazprom will receive 50% of a new Russian entity replacing the Sakhalin Energy liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday, citing a government decree.

Interfax said the new entity will be registered in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin. The Sakhalin-2 LNG plant is located 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

