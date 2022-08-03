  • A news broadcast about joint military operations near Taiwan by the Chinese People's Liberation Army at a shopping center in Beijing on Wednesday | REUTERS
China’s announcement of military drills around Taiwan as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the island is creating ripple effects across global supply chains, prompting detours and delaying energy shipments.

Gas suppliers are rerouting or reducing speed on some liquefied natural gas vessels currently en route to North Asia, according to people familiar with the matter. Shipments to Taiwan and Japan this weekend will be affected, said the people, who requested anonymity as the information isn’t public.

