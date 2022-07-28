  • Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda speaks to reporters in Mountain View, California, after visiting Google headquarters on Wednesday. | KYODO
Mountain view, California – Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said in the United States on Wednesday that Japan plans to encourage startups by sending 1,000 people to Silicon Valley over five years, to provide them with valuable entrepreneurial experience in the California tech hub.

The government aims to draw up a five-year plan by year-end to target a tenfold increase in the number of startups, as part of its push to drive economic growth through innovation and the cultivation of human talent.

