Mountain view, California – Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said in the United States on Wednesday that Japan plans to encourage startups by sending 1,000 people to Silicon Valley over five years, to provide them with valuable entrepreneurial experience in the California tech hub.
The government aims to draw up a five-year plan by year-end to target a tenfold increase in the number of startups, as part of its push to drive economic growth through innovation and the cultivation of human talent.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.