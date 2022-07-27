Reports that Nagasaki Prefecture’s Dutch theme park Huis Ten Bosch may be sold have created uncertainty about the fate of a planned casino resort at the site.
The theme park, which opened in 1992 in the port city of Sasebo and recreates the atmosphere of a traditional Dutch village, has a history of financial problems, with it going into bankruptcy in 2003 due to low attendance. Currently, the largest shareholder is the H.I.S. travel agency, which has a 67% stake in the park, with smaller shares owned by Kyushu Electric Power, Saibu Gas Holdings, Kyudenko and Kyushu Railway.
