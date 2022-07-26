  • Health Ministry officials attend a news conference on the first confirmed monkeypox infection in Japan, in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO
Japan is racing to follow through with newly established monkeypox treatment and prevention protocols after the nation’s first case of the viral disease was detected on Monday.

Officials say, however, that there’s no need for panic, since the disease does not spread as easily as COVID-19.

