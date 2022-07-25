Washington – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy plan next month to visit the Solomon Islands, where their fathers fought in World War II and the United States is in a modern-day battle for influence with strategic rival China.
Sherman and her delegation will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal during her Aug. 6-8 visit and meet with senior officials “to highlight the enduring relationship between the United States and Solomon Islands” and plans to open a U.S. embassy in the capital, Honiara, a senior State Department official said Sunday.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.