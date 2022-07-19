SoftBank Group Corp. has temporarily paused talks about listing shares of its chips division, Arm Ltd., in London because of turmoil in the U.K. government, while it continues to pursue an initial public offering for the business in New York, according to people familiar with the matter.

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has repeatedly said his primary focus is to take Arm public in the U.S. because of its deep investor base and attractive valuations. In June, Son said he would also consider a London listing, in part because of political appeals.