  • Benny Gantz, leader of Israel's Blue and White party, speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, in February 2020. | REUTERS
    Benny Gantz, leader of Israel's Blue and White party, speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, in February 2020. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Riyadh – The United States and Israel are seeking to lay the groundwork for a security alliance with Arab states that would connect air-defense systems to combat Iranian drone and missile attacks in the Middle East, four sources familiar with the plan said.

The idea, which would use Israeli technology, could gain momentum during President Joe Biden’s stops in Israel, the Palestinian territories and Saudi Arabia on a July 13-16 trip, said two of the sources who were briefed on the plans.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,