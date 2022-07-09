Riyadh – The United States and Israel are seeking to lay the groundwork for a security alliance with Arab states that would connect air-defense systems to combat Iranian drone and missile attacks in the Middle East, four sources familiar with the plan said.
The idea, which would use Israeli technology, could gain momentum during President Joe Biden’s stops in Israel, the Palestinian territories and Saudi Arabia on a July 13-16 trip, said two of the sources who were briefed on the plans.
