    The hemicycle at the European Parliament in Brussels in February 2016. | REUTERS
BRUSSELS – The European Parliament on Wednesday backed EU rules labeling investments in gas and nuclear power plants as climate-friendly, throwing out an attempt to block the law that has exposed deep rifts between countries over how to fight climate change.

The vote paves the way for the European Union proposal to pass into law, unless 20 of the bloc’s 27 member states decide to oppose the move, which is seen as very unlikely.

