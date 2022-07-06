A historic June heat wave caused more than 15,000 people to be taken to hospital in ambulances across Japan with heatstroke or heat exhaustion, a record high for the month, according to preliminary government data.
The number of people treated in June totaled 15,657, the highest since comparable data became available in 2010, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday, and more than doubling the previous high of 6,980 recorded in 2011.
