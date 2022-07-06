  • People walk in Osaka's Minami district on June 29. About 70% of June's heat-linked hospital referrals were registered in the week between June 24 and 30, when the population sweated through a heat wave. | KYODO
    People walk in Osaka's Minami district on June 29. About 70% of June's heat-linked hospital referrals were registered in the week between June 24 and 30, when the population sweated through a heat wave. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

A historic June heat wave caused more than 15,000 people to be taken to hospital in ambulances across Japan with heatstroke or heat exhaustion, a record high for the month, according to preliminary government data.

The number of people treated in June totaled 15,657, the highest since comparable data became available in 2010, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Tuesday, and more than doubling the previous high of 6,980 recorded in 2011.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,