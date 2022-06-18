  • The Federal Reserve has signaled that the rising risk of recession will not stop its battle to bring down searing inflation that's punishing American households. | REUTERS
The Federal Reserve, fresh from its biggest interest rate hike in more than a quarter of a century, signaled on Friday that the rising risk of recession will not stop its battle to bring down searing inflation that’s punishing American households.

“The Committee’s commitment to restoring price stability — which is necessary for sustaining a strong labor market — is unconditional,” the Fed said in its twice-yearly monetary policy report to Congress, referring to the U.S. central bank’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

