Japanese authorities will not be held responsible for the death of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in Nagoya last March, after prosecutors decided to drop the case against the then-senior officials on Friday.
Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali’s relatives filed a criminal complaint with the Nagoya District Public Prosecutors Office last November against the immigration center’s senior officials, accusing them of causing her death by failing to provide appropriate medical care.
