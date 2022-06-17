  • Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali's sisters Wayomi (center) and Poornima (right) speak to reporters in Nagoya on June 8. | KYODO
Japanese authorities will not be held responsible for the death of a Sri Lankan woman who died while in custody at an immigration center in Nagoya last March, after prosecutors decided to drop the case against the then-senior officials on Friday.

Ratnayake Liyanage Wishma Sandamali’s relatives filed a criminal complaint with the Nagoya District Public Prosecutors Office last November against the immigration center’s senior officials, accusing them of causing her death by failing to provide appropriate medical care.

