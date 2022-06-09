Shanghai will lock down a district in the south west on Saturday morning to conduct a mass COVID-19 testing drive, its first major movement restriction since the financial hub exited a bruising two-month shutdown at the start of June.
The mini-lockdown is raising concerns that the city’s reopening is backsliding as officials fear a rebound in cases. While the plan is to seal the Minhang district of 2.65 million people only for the morning, residents face the risk of being confined to their homes for another two weeks if any COVID-19 infections are discovered, in line with China’s “COVID zero” policy.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.