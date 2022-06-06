Marina Ito and Shoko Kojima had always wanted children. Since both identify as lesbians, however, they believed they had to choose between living true to their sexuality or resigning themselves to being with men in order to become mothers. Yet, when they began dating each other three years ago, social media — Twitter in particular — was abuzz with increasing accounts of lesbian couples sharing their experience of parenthood.
“Seeing these stories, we realized it was possible for us to have the lives we’d always wanted — being together and having children,” says Kojima, who, like Ito, has asked to use a pseudonym to protect her family’s privacy. “It felt like a dream come true.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.