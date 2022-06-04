The central government has deleted sentences on promoting economic cooperation with Russia in one of Japan’s key documents in yet another show of staunch opposition to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
In updating its document on Japan’s strategy to expand infrastructure exports Friday, the government completely removed sentences regarding an eight-point plan for economic cooperation with Russia, which was proposed in May 2016 by then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
