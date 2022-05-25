  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Tokyo on Tuesday. The two leaders pledged to deepen bilateral relations in economic, cultural and other realms. | KYODO
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, reaffirmed Tuesday their commitment to building a free and open Indo-Pacific by beefing up defense ties to keep an increasingly assertive China in check.

The two leaders also pledged to deepen bilateral relations in economic, cultural and other realms, the Japanese government said, with this year marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and India.

