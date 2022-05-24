  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Akasaka Palace on Monday. | AP / VIA BLOOMBERG
  • AFP-Jiji, Bloomberg

The leaders of Japan, India, Australia and the United States are set to meet in Tokyo on Tuesday seeking common ground on countering China’s growing regional economic and military clout.

The summit of “the Quad” grouping takes place with Beijing beefing up its military and carrying out exercises and maneuvers around disputed territory, including Taiwan.

