    Wearing masks when outdoors is not always necessary if people are not conversing, a COVID-19 government panel said, clarifying its stance on the issue for the first time.

  • Kyodo

Wearing masks when outdoors is not always necessary even if sufficient social distancing cannot be maintained, with the caveat that people are not conversing, a government panel of experts on COVID-19 measures said Thursday.

Based on the panel’s view, the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will announce its policy Friday, an official said.

