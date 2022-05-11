China’s military said on Wednesday it had monitored and warned a U.S. warship that had sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a mission that happened shortly after China carried out drills near the island.
The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet said the guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal conducted a “routine” Taiwan Strait transit through international waters “in accordance with international law” on Tuesday, the second such mission in two weeks.
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.