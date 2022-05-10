In the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of new coronavirus variants to track.

On April 11, Japan reported its first case of the omicron XE variant, in a woman who arrived at Narita Airport from the U.S. That was followed by news on May 2 that a man in his 50s who flew to Haneda Airport from the U.S. was also infected with XE. Also, on April 28, a previously unknown omicron variant was reported in a patient in the city of Sendai.