The Japan Coast Guard continued its search Friday of the sea around a Russia-controlled, Japan-claimed island off Hokkaido, two weeks after a tour boat sinking left 14 people dead and 12 missing.

A patrol boat searched the area near Kunashiri Island, one of four islands claimed by both countries, after Moscow permitted the boat to operate based on a bilateral accord on maritime accidents.

Other boats and airplanes, meanwhile, searched around the Shiretoko Peninsula close to where the sunken tour boat was found on April 29.

Kazu I, operated by Shiretoko Yuransen, was carrying 24 passengers and two crew members when it went missing on April 23 after leaving port in Shari, Hokkaido, for a cruise along the peninsula despite a bad weather warning.

No bodies have been found since April 28. Local fishermen ended their assistance with the search Thursday.

Police have searched the inside of the 19-ton boat, which currently sits at a depth of 120 meters off the peninsula, using a camera-equipped device, but there were no signs of any of the missing people.

The search around Kunashiri Island came after Russia’s coast guard agreed to allow Japanese vessels into the area in line with the International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue. A territorial row over who owns it and three other islands has prevented the two nations from signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

According to the Japan Coast Guard, the Russian coast guard told the Japanese side that it had spotted someone in a life jacket drifting at sea on April 27 but was unable to perform a rescue due to turbulent weather conditions.

The peninsula in the northeast of Hokkaido was designated as a World Natural Heritage site in 2005. It is known as a popular destination for spotting drift ice as well as unique plant life and many rare species of animals such as brown bears.