NEC Corp. will start providing a coating service from late February for business operators to use on personal computers as an anti-coronavirus measure.

The new service will reduce the need for users to sanitize their computers, as the glass coating will remain effective for around five years, according to the major Japanese technology company.

On the surface of PCs, liquid mixed with an agent that inactivates the virus will be applied to form a solid glass membrane when it reacts with moisture in the air.

The technology was developed by Tokyo-based glass coating manufacturer HardoLass Holdings Co., according to NEC.

In an evaluation test conducted by a third-party organization, the viral amount was reduced by more than 99.9% a day after the liquid was applied to devices, the company said.

NEC will have the agent tested for effectiveness against the highly transmissible omicron variant, which has driven recent surges in COVID-19 infections in Japan and overseas.

The company will offer the service for its desktop and laptop PCs and related devices such as mice and keyboards.

NEC will provide the service at its kitting centers, as well as by making visits to its customers, with the service cost depending on the number of PCs to which it will cater.

The coating service is priced at ¥440,000 ($3,870) for a package of 100 PCs made by NEC.

The company will also charge ¥213,400 for 20 sets. A set includes a desktop or laptop, along with additional devices such as a mouse and keyboard.

The company will provide the service for other manufacturers’ electronics as well, but the firm will charge less if a customer buys the coating service at the same time as it buys NEC computers, it said.

In the future, NEC said it will consider making the service available to individual customers as well.