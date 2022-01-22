The coronavirus continued to spread at an unprecedented pace Saturday, with Tokyo confirming 11,227 new COVID-19 cases a day after the capital fell under a coronavirus quasi-emergency, marking a record high for a fourth day in a row.

Elsewhere, Hyogo Prefecture tallied 2,727 new cases, Hokkaido reported 1,605 and Okinawa Prefecture logged 1,313 and one death as the nationwide surge continues.

With infections on the rise since the turn of the year thanks to the spread of the omicron variant, the seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 7,145.3, up 294.4% from a week before. The number of severe cases rose to 12, while three deaths from COVID-19 were reported.

The occupancy rate for hospital beds in Tokyo set aside for COVID-19 stood at 34.3% as of Saturday.

A total of 5,016 new patients in Tokyo had received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,969 hadn't received a single dose. The status of 3,135 patients was unknown, while 107 people had received one dose.

Several other prefectures reported record-high cases of infections on Saturday, including Aichi, which logged 3,457 cases and one death, Kagoshima, 370 new infections, and Shiga, which tallied 701 new cases.

A majority of the 47 prefectures have come under or are moving to seek restrictions on restaurants and bars to cope with surging coronavirus infections, with 12 more prefectures newly seeking quasi-emergency declaration by the central government.

Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Shizuoka and Ibaraki prefectures requested the measure on Friday, and Hokkaido and Fukushima Prefecture officially decided to make the request after seeing surging caseloads.

Other prefectures including Fukuoka, Saga and Oita are also preparing to make similar requests.

A quasi-state of emergency is now in effect in 16 prefectures after Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Okinawa were placed under the measure from Jan. 9 through the end of the month, following a spike in infections that local officials linked to nearby U.S. military bases.

The central government is arranging to make a decision as early as Tuesday on any official requests it receives from prefectures, according to sources close to the matter.

On Friday, the nationwide daily coronavirus count came to 49,854, setting an all-time high for the fourth straight day. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms increased 117 from Thursday to 404, with nine deaths linked to the virus.

The ministry’s panel of experts said Thursday that the number of people recuperating and patients with severe symptoms are increasing along with the surge of newly infected patients nationwide.

New infection figures started surging earlier this month, in line with the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The proportion of suspected omicron cases grew to some 93% of the total cases confirmed in the week through Sunday, according to a health ministry estimate.