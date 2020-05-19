Bank of Japan to hold extra policy meeting as pandemic hits businesses

The Bank of Japan said Tuesday it will hold an unscheduled monetary policy meeting Friday to discuss steps to facilitate financing to small and midsize companies hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The central bank will focus on “a possible new measure to provide funds to financial institutions,” it said in a statement.
The BOJ last held a policy meeting on April 27 and was to hold its next meeting on June 15 and 16.
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.