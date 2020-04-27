Bank of Japan expected to take further easing steps as policy meeting begins

The Bank of Japan began a one-day policy meeting Monday amid expectations it will take additional easing steps — including scrapping its limit on purchases of government bonds and a further expansion of its asset-purchasing program — to underpin the country’s rapid economic deterioration caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The meeting comes after the central bank decided in March to introduce further easing measures for the first time in over 3½ years.

On Monday, the BOJ could scrap its guidance setting an annual ceiling of ¥80 trillion ($743 billion) on the amount by which it can increase its balance of holdings of government bonds, so as to provide ample liquidity to stabilize financial markets, according to analysts.

The central bank has pledged to buy bonds in a flexible manner to conduct its yield curve control, which guides long-term interest rates to around zero percent.

The BOJ could additionally raise the limit on corporate asset purchases in a bid to help companies secure funds more easily as many of them face an uphill battle due to the pandemic, sources familiar with the bank’s thinking said.

It will also discuss additional measures to increase loans to financial institutions and help boost bank lending to companies by accepting a wider range of collateral, the sources said.

The central bank lifted in March its target of corporate bond and commercial paper purchases up to ¥4.2 trillion ($39 billion) and ¥3.2 trillion respectively until the end of September.

It also decided at the previous meeting to provide one-year loans with no interest rates to financial institutions against corporate debt worth about ¥8 trillion held as collateral as of the end of February.

However, the central bank is likely to keep its short-term interest rates unchanged at minus 0.1 percent, the sources said.

As for its quarterly economic and inflation outlook report to be released following the policy meeting, the BOJ is expected to downgrade its economic growth forecast in fiscal 2020 through March 2021 to negative territory from a 0.9 percent growth initially projected in January.

The International Monetary Fund said earlier this month that the Japanese economy is projected to shrink 5.2 percent in 2020 from a year earlier, the worst contraction since 2009, while the global economy is expected to contract by 3.0 percent.

The BOJ will also release its outlook on inflation for the three years through fiscal 2022. It is widely expected that prices will not climb beyond its 2 percent inflation target.

If the inflation rate remains tepid for the next three years, it means Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, with his second term ending on April 8, 2023, will have failed to achieve his objective.

The BOJ said Thursday it will shorten the initially planned two-day meeting from Monday to a one-day event as part of efforts to prevent virus infections among its board members.