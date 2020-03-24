Abe to hold talks with IOC chief as 2020 Games head toward postponement

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold telephone talks with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Tuesday over plans to postpone this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, a government source said.

Abe is expected to tell Bach that if the games are postponed, the delay should be less than one year, the source said.

A Japanese government official said the Tokyo Games “will be postponed,” Sankei newspaper reported Tuesday. The IOC has jurisdiction over the date of the Olympics.

With the Beijing Winter Olympics looming in 2022, any postponement of the Tokyo Olympics will be “a year at the longest,” the official was quoted as saying.

The IOC has already decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound said on Monday, as a window slowly began to open that would allow the showcase to be staged next year.

But finding a new date could still be complicated as the summer 2021 sporting calendar is already crowded, while 2022 has the soccer World Cup as well as the Beijing Winter Olympics.