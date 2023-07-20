Yukiko Inui won her second gold medal in artistic swimming at this year's World Aquatics Championships by finishing first in the non-Olympic solo free routine on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old totaled 254.6062 points and has now won two golds at the worlds for the second straight year after winning Saturday's non-Olympic solo technical routine at Marine Messe Fukuoka, repeating her double from last year in Budapest.

Host Japan has won four artistic swimming golds so far in Fukuoka.

Mashiro Yasunaga and Moe Higa won the duet technical routine, while Tomoka Sato and her brother Yotaro won the non-Olympic mixed duet technical routine.